Conspiracies being hatched against 18th Amend: Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: “Conspiracies are being hatched against the 18th Amendment” People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said in his message on the 56th foundation day of the party.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the centrifugal mindset to run the federating units as colony still persists,” The PPP workers will not allow any harm to the provincial autonomy,” party chairman said.

“The PPP is a movement not a party, founded by Shaheed Bhutto over his political wisdom and vision,” Bilawal said in his message.

“We are determined to implement the mission of Shaheed Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he said. “We have to build a prosper and strong Pakistan,” Bilawal said. “The wisdom of Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has been our vision and guiding light,” he further said.

“Transfer of unbridled presidential powers to the parliament was the vision of Asif Zardari,” Bilawal said.

“We will never forget that the People’s Party was founded over the Kashmir question and will continue support to the people of Kashmir until their freedom from the Indian occupation,” he added.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is set to commemorate its 56th foundation day with a rally in Quetta.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari will address rally.

The local administration has made security arrangements in and around the public meeting venue while the security has been beefed up in the provincial capital.

The PPP, founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on November 30th, 1967, ruled Pakistan for five times since its foundation.

After 1965 war with India and the Tashkent declaration to end the war Gen, Ayub Khan’s Foreign Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto quit the government on June 16, 1966, as protest against the ceasefire deal.

He chose to find his own political party. The PPP was launched at its founding convention held in Lahore on November 30 – December 01, 1967. At the same meeting, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was elected as its chairman. Among the expressed goals for which the party was formed were the establishment of an “egalitarian democracy” and the “application of socialist ideas to realize economic and social justice”.

Once the most influential and popular political party of Pakistan, however, now mostly restricted to its power base of Sindh.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) remains a consistent electoral player since its foundation in a convention in Lahore on November 30, in 1967.