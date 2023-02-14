Conspirators against Nawaz Sharif revealing truth now: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said Conspirators against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif revealing truth now, ARY News reported.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz said that PM Shehbaz Sharif gave scholarships to students in universities and colleges, PML-N government offered easy loan schemes to the youth of Pakistan but the former PM Imran Khan introduced ‘Jail bharo’ tehreek and asked them to participate in it.

She lambasted the PTI chairman Imran and said that they have no economic plan. The only plan they have is to protest and ‘jail bharo’ tehreek.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI chief has now backed off from the narrative of US conspiracy now he is blaming former army chief General Qamar Bajwa. When he was in power he said Qamar Bajwa was a good person but then he started blaming him for his ouster.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz blamed the former pm Imran khan’s wife and her friend for committing corruption worth billions.

Maryam Nawaz maintained that Imran Khan wants to see Pakistan become Sri Lanka and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin’s audio leak is proof of this.

Comments