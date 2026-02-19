Constance Wu, Anna Camp join the cast of 'Elsbeth'

Constance Wu and Anna Camp are the newest additions to the third season of Elsbeth, the CBS mystery drama led by Carrie Preston as sharp-witted detective Elsbeth Tascioni.

In the series, a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, the Fresh Off the Boat actress will portray Dr. Mallory Ryan, a “wealth therapist” tasked with guiding the super rish through the challenges and pressure of their privileged lives.

The Pitch Perfect star will take on the role of Juliet Woodbent, a “trad wife” who is dedicated to doing it all for her husband and six kids, especially while being filmed by a rising documentarian.

Elsbeth made its debut in February 2024 and returned with season 2 just months later.

The series earned a reputation for its star studded guest lineup including Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Jane Krakowski, David Alan Grier and Mary-Louise Parker, among many others.

Constance, 43, has starred in many major productions like Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, The Terminal List and more.

Meanwhile, Anna, also 43, is best recognised for starring as Aubrey in the fan favourite Pitch Perfect franchise. She also starred in Bride Hard, True Blood, You, Scream 7, The Help, The Lovebirds, Desperados and more.