Constitutional amendment fulfills unfinished agenda of CoD: PM Sharif

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment is an excellent manifestation of national solidarity and consensus.

Speaking in the National Assembly today (Monday) after passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he expressed the confidence this legislation will ensure easy and speedy justice to the common man. Describing it as a major milestone, he said this is the fulfillment of the unfinished agenda of Charter of Democracy signed by the political parties.

He was confident that this constitutional amendment will secure and strengthen the country’s future.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the political parties while rising above their personal interests and egos move forward in the best national interest.

The premier also thanked coalition partners and the JUI (F) for supporting the constitutional amendment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent an advice to President Asif Ali Zardari for assent of the 26th constitutional amendment after its passage by both houses of the parliament with a two third majority.

It is to be noted that Senate of Pakistan and the National Assembly passed the 26th Amendment with simple majority.

Key points of 26th Amendment, 2024 Bill