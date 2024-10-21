President Zardari signs 26th constitutional amendment into law

ISLAMABAD: Acting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday signed 26th constitutional amendment bill into law, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent advice to President Asif Ali Zardari for the assent of the 26th constitutional amendment after its passage by both houses of the parliament with a two-third majority.

Following President Zardari’s signature on the bill, the gazette notification of constitutional amendment has been issued, which means the 26th amendment has been made part of the 1973’s constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier, the National Assembly and Senate passed the bill with a two-thirds majority under which the term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been set at three years.

A 12-member parliamentary committee will select the new Chief Justice from a panel of the three most senior judges.

The committee, comprising eight members from the National Assembly and four from the Senate, will propose the name to the Prime Minister, who will then forward it to the President for final approval.

Besides, a Judicial Commission of Pakistan, led by the Chief Justice and including three senior judges, two members each from the National Assembly and Senate, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General, and a nominee of the Pakistan Bar Council, having not less than fifteen years of practice in the Supreme Court, will be responsible for appointments of the judges of the Supreme Court.