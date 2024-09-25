web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Rana Sanaullah says constitutional amendment under consideration

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that matter of constitutional amendment is under consideration. Constitutional amendment would be made with consensus of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Legal reforms are also essential to provide speedy justice to the people, he added.

In reply to a question about formation of constitutional courts, he said JUI-F leader was also agreed on the establishment of constitutional courts. To another question, he said all the political parties and the parliament are working for rule of law in the country.

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms would help provide speedy justice besides resolve thousands of the cases pending in the courts, he stated.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.