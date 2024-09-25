Rana Sanaullah says constitutional amendment under consideration

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that matter of constitutional amendment is under consideration. Constitutional amendment would be made with consensus of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Legal reforms are also essential to provide speedy justice to the people, he added.

In reply to a question about formation of constitutional courts, he said JUI-F leader was also agreed on the establishment of constitutional courts. To another question, he said all the political parties and the parliament are working for rule of law in the country.

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms would help provide speedy justice besides resolve thousands of the cases pending in the courts, he stated.