Constitutional amendments presentation deferred till Sunday

ISLAMABAD: After a series of meetings at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad and delayed starts of the National Assembly and Senate sessions, the constitutional amendments could not be presented in the parliament as the matter is deferred to Sunday, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence remained the centre of attention throughout Saturday as it was visited by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, heads of different political parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) head Akhtar Mengal.

The National Assembly sitting that was started after hours-long delay lasted for a few minutes while the Senate session commenced after a delay of around three hours from its scheduled time amid the absence of the government’s some lawmakers.

‘Will wait for PTI’s response until Sunday’

Speaking to newsmen along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after their meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will wait for the PTI’s reply till Sunday before presenting the constitutional amendments in the parliament.

“The PTI leadership met their founder on Saturday and conveyed his message to me,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. He said that the PTI is expected to apprise about its decision on Sunday.

“We will wait until tomorrow and inform the nation about the situation that unfolds,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Fazlur Rehman will convince PTI, hopes Bilawal

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will convince the PTI to support the constitutional amendments.

Bilawal said the objections raised by PTI have been addressed and are no more part of the constitutional amendments.

He hoped that the agreed-upon draft will be presented in the assembly by Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself. Bilawal stressed the importance of consensus among all parties, stating that he desires constitutional amendments be passed through mutual agreement.

‘PTI will not vote on constitutional amendments’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed concerns that two of its senators may vote in favor of constitutional amendments against the party’s policy.

In a statement issued here, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that it was learnt that the party’s two senators Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem would vote against the party policy.

“I think our two senators Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Salim are going to vote against the party policy,” Barrister Gohar Ali said.

Earlier addressing a presser in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that no progress could be made without Imran Khan’s ‘clear’ directives on the constitutional amendments.

He said that the party will not vote for the passage of the constitutional amendments, reiterated their thier commitment to following Imran Khan’s directives on constitutional amendment. The PTI chairman said that in a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, they made it clear that they will not be voting for the constitutional amendments until the clear directives from Imran Khan.