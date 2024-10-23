Constitutional bench: PPP to table resolutions in assemblies

KARACHI: The PPP has decided to table and pass resolutions in Sindh and Baluchistan assemblies for formation of constitutional benches in the provinces.

It is to be mentioned here that the passage of a resolution in a provincial assembly with simple majority, is necessary for constitution of benches under clause-7 of the Article 202-A of the newly passed 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The Pakistan People’s Party has decided to get resolutions passed promptly in Sindh and Baluchistan assemblies, where it is enjoying majority in provincial houses.

The party has instructed to all its provincial legislators to cast their votes compulsorily, sources said.

The Sindh Assembly is likely to be summoned today for resolution required for the constitutional benches.

Sources said that the constitutional benches could not be formed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to the provincial government’s stance over the matter.

The PML-N as the ruling party is also expected to get passing of the resolution from Punjab Assembly for provincial constitutional benches.