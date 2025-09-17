Constructions in waterways impede water flow: FFC informs NA body

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Wednesday said that constructions in natural routes of water bodies have affected the water flow.

Chairman FFC was briefing in a session of the National Assembly’s Committee for Water Resources.

“New constructions, building of bridges affect the water flow, we have to upgrade the flood mapping,” FFC official said.

Ministry of Water Resources officials said that the water was in large quantity with lesser flow speed in current flood. “The water flow was earlier reaching in 86 hours from Qadir Abad to Trimmu but this time the time span of water’s passing was 12 hours”.

Shazia Marri a member of the committee that the meteorological department was unaware about rains until a day before the rainfall.

Mir Munawar Talpur, another PPP member of the NA body said that the natural routes of waterways have been encroached across the country. “Climate change is another issue, but we have built homes within riverbeds,” Talpur said.

Federal Flood Commission official, briefing the NA hearing about, how the decision taken to breach a protective embankment, said that a committee headed by the deputy commissioner decides about breaking a Bund. “The committee comprises of the members from concerned departments”.

“A deputy commissioner could not take such a major decision,” Shazia Marri said.