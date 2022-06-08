Construction work of dam projects stepped up, says Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that the government will import three million tonnes of wheat to meet domestic need.

Talking to media, Federal Minister for Water Resources, said that the work on construction of dams has been stepped up and will be rapidly completed.

He said the work on the projects, suspended for last four years, has been resumed and Mohmand Dam work is expected tol be completed in year 2023.

“We are working in a very difficult situation,” he said. “We have proposed increase in cotton and wheat prices,” he said. The government is also going to withdraw sales tax on tractors, he further said.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has reached Islamabad to attend a conference summoned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief Minister is expected to meet the prime minister today and briefed him about the water shortage and power load shedding in Sindh.

