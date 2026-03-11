Russian consulate in Iran's Isfahan damaged in strikes, spokeswoman says

Russia’s consulate in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged ​in shelling earlier this week, Russian ‌Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

An attack on a diplomatic representation ​was a “blatant violation” of international ​conventions and all sides should observe ⁠the “inviolability of diplomatic sites”, she ​said.

“On March 8, in the Iranian ​city of Isfahan, as a result of an attack on the governor’s administration of ​the province of the same ​name located nearby, the Russian consulate was damaged,” ‌Zakharova ⁠said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

“Windows were shattered in the office building and residential apartments, ​and several ​employees were ⁠thrown by the blast wave. Fortunately, there were ​no casualties or serious injuries.”

President ​Vladimir ⁠Putin discussed the conflict with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, the ⁠Kremlin ​said. The Kremlin leader ​has called for a halt to all hostilities.

Russia told Trump it isn’t sharing US military asset info with Iran, says Witkoff

WASHINGTON: Russia has denied sharing ​intelligence with Iran on U.S. military ‌assets in the Middle East, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday in a CNBC ​interview.

Witkoff said the denial came during ​a phone call that U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump had with Russian President Vladimir ​Putin on Monday.