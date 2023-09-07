Consultation with IMF on relief in electricity bills underway: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was underway for the relief in electricity bills, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News programme “11th Hour”, the minister said some final decisions for the purpose were taken during the last meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar the other day.

He said the prime minister had directed the relevant stakeholders to hold a consultation with the IMF which was underway.

The minister said the position on the relief in the electricity bills for the masses would be clear within a few days.

He said energy-saving measures were under consideration as multiple factors involved in the prevailing energy crises.

The caretaker government had limited mandate, authority, and tenure, he said, while emphasizing on cooperation of all the political parties in holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country. “Our job is not to criticize but to play our role in resolving issues,” Solangi remarked.

He said the caretaker government would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding the election in accordance with its schedule.

The caretaker government has been performing its functions in line with its mandate, he said, adding “We have taken an oath to protect the Constitution. He said everybody had the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.

“Under Article 218(3) of the Constitution, the Election Commission has the authority to hold free, fair, and impartial elections in the country,” Murtaza Solangi said in response to a query. The caretaker government would provide all possible assistance in this regard, he added.