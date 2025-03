Consumers paying Rs 107.12 per litre taxes, duties on petrol

ISLAMABAD: Around Rs 107.12 being charged on one litre of petrol in taxes, duties and margins, according to concerned documents.

Overall Rs 104.59 being charged over one litre of high-speed diesel, for taxes, duties and margins, according to papers.

There is Rs. 70 per litre levy over petroleum and high-speed diesel. It is the highest level of petroleum levy imposed over citizens in the national history.

Moreover, there is Rs 15.28 customs duty on on a litre of petrol and Rs 15.78 customs duty on high-speed diesel.

While Rs 8.64 being recovered as dealer’s commission on a litre of petrol and high-speed diesel. Moreover, the oil marketing companies’ margin has been Rs 7.87 per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel.

According to papers, Rs 5.33 being recovered for Inland Freet Equalization Margin on per litre petrol, while Rs 2.30 per litre IFEM being received at high-speed diesel.

Petrol’s ex-refinery per litre price without duties has been Rs 148.51, while the citizens being provided petrol at Rs. 255.63 per litre.

High-speed diesel’s ex-refinery per litre price has been Rs 154.06, while the citizens being provided diesel at Rs. 258.64 per litre.