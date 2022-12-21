Questions raised as containers placed outside CM House Punjab

LAHORE: A number of containers have been placed outside the Chief Minister House in Punjab with no law enforcement agency or authority taking responsibility for their placement in the highly secure official residence, ARY News reported.

The placement raised questions as authorities and law enforcement agency officials have expressed obliviousness to who ordered their placement during a politically charged environment after Governor Punjab ordered CM Pervaiz Elahi to obtain vote of confidence and the Speaker Sibtain Khan on Tuesday disposed the governor’s orders terming the instructions ‘against the constitution and rules of procedure’ and adjourned the assembly session till December 23.

It is pertinent to note here that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday (Tuesday) threatened to seal the Punjab CM House if the session of the provincial assembly will not take place today (Wednesday).

“Punjab CM House will be sealed if Parvez Elahi does not obtain vote of confidence or the assembly session does not take place,” Sanaullah had said.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had warned that by law, CM Punjab has to obtain vote of confidence from the house today otherwise Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman will issue a new declaration after which Pervaiz Elahi will cease to be chief minister.

The federal government is mulling over a number of options including imposition of governor rule since the chief of PTI, the majority party in the house, Imran Khan announced on Saturday, December 17 that his party has decided to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

