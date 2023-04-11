AJK Supreme Court summons Tanvir Ilyas reply in two weeks

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Kashmir Supreme Court in contempt of the court proceedings against Sardar Tanvir Ilyas summoned his written reply, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court granted Ilyas two weeks to submit his reply over the contempt of court in writing.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for two weeks.

Tanvir Ilyas was served separate notices by the supreme and high courts regarding his apparently derogatory remarks about the judiciary in speeches. He was asked to appear before courts in both hearings on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, Sardar Tanvir offered his apology to the court on late arrival in the hearing.

“You have used derogatory language against courts, explain who told you to use such statements,” Chief Justice Saeed Akram asked the PTI leader.

“We are serving for honour. Will we leave you scot free when you will intrude in our domain,” the chief questioned.

“We have not required to initiate a process, we can award you more than six months’ sentence,” Azad Kashmir supreme court chief justice warned.

Earlier, the full court of Azad Kashmir High Court had disqualified Prime Minister Tanvir Ilyas in a contempt of court hearing while refusing his apology.

The bench also sentenced the regional prime minister till rising of the court.

