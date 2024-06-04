Contempt Case: Faisal Vawda submits reply in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has submitted reply in the Supreme Court over a contempt of court notice, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Vawda, an independent senator from Sindh, refused to tender an unconditional apology over a press conference on May 15.

“The press conference was not aimed at insulting the judiciary and it was meant for the betterment of the country,” Faisal Vawda said in his reply to the court.

In his reply, Senator Vawda asked the court to observe restraint over moving forward the contempt proceedings.

He also requested to withdraw the contempt of court notice, issued to him.

Faisal Vawda has also submitted transcripts of the speeches of PTI’s Raoof Hassan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his reply.

It is to be mentioned here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal today tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for his remarks against the judiciary in the same case.

The Supreme Court (SC) had issued contempt of court notices to Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan MNA Mustafa Kamal over anti-judiciary rhetoric.

The apex took suo-moto notice of press conferences held by Senator Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal wherein they had demanded evidence of interference in the judiciary.

In their pressers, Vawda and Kamal had allegedly criticized the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges.

“Accusing someone will not work, the evidence will have to be given in the court,” Faisal Vawda had said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The former federal minister asked the IHC judge Babar Sattar to bring evidence of interference. He also demanded the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to interfere in this matter.