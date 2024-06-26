Contempt case: Faisal Vawda tenders unconditional apology to SC

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in contempt of court case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Vawda submitted a new response to the court, stating that he leaves himself at the mercy of the Supreme Court.

During his presser, the senator requested that the contempt of court proceedings against him be dropped, saying that his press conference was not intended to disrespect the judiciary.

Vawda claimed that his press conference was misinterpreted and that he had no intention of undermining the judiciary’s dignity. He also quoted Quranic verses and Hadiths in his response.

Moreover, he urged the top court to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to him in the contempt of court case.

Senator Faisal Vawda earlier submitted a reply in Supreme Court over a contempt of court notice and refused to tender an unconditional apology over a press conference on May 15.

“The press conference was not aimed at insulting the judiciary and it was meant for the betterment of the country,” Faisal Vawda said in his reply to the court.

In his reply, Senator Vawda asked the court to observe restraint over moving forward the contempt proceedings.

He also requested to withdraw the contempt of court notice, issued to him.

Prior to this, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued contempt of court notices to independent Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan MNA Mustafa Kamal over anti-judiciary rhetoric.

The apex took suo moto notice of press conferences held by Senator Faisal Vawda and Kamal wherein they demanded evidence of interference in the judiciary.

The top court then issued notices to both leaders and asked them to submit their response before the court.

Where Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for his remarks against the judiciary in the same case.

Vawda, Kamal Presser

In a presser, Senator Faisal Vawda criticized the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges. “15 days have passed but no details were shared by the IHC judges to support the claims of alleged interference,” the Senator said in response to the IHC judges’ letter, alleging interference in the judicial affairs by the security agencies.

“Accusing someone will not work, the evidence will have to be given in the court,” Faisal Vawda said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The former federal minister asked the IHC judge Babar Sattar to bring evidence of interference and. He also demanded the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to interfere in this matter.

He was of the view that the country should be protected from external and internal conspiracies, adding that process of targeting state institutions should be stopped.