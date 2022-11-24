Interior Ministry submits record in contempt hearing against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior submitted the record of PTI leaders’ tweets, video clips of messages and phone calls in Supreme Court in the hearing of the contempt case against PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial hearing the contempt of court case against Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan made wrong statement in his written reply to the court,” interior ministry stated. “The PTI and Imran Khan had already planned to reach D-Chowk,” according to the ministry.

“In a message issued by Imran Khan on May 24, he had invited to participate in the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ at D-Chowk on May 25,” ministry stated.

“Faisal Javed, Shireen Mazari and Munazza Hassan had also tweeted to reach the D-Chowk,” interior ministry said.

“PTI is saying Asad Umar had instructed to reach H-9 Ground, which is against the facts,” ministry stated.

“In his two speeches on May 25 afternoon, Imran Khan had vowed to reach the D-Chowk,” ministry further said. “Both these speeches were relayed live on the official account of the PTI,” ministry said.

“PTI’s claim of installing mobile phone jammers is also against the factual position, there is evidence that the social media was used from the container during the PTI’s march,” according to the ministry’s statement.

Earlier, Imran Khan in his reply to the court through advocate Salman Akram Raja advocate stated that the SC order of May 25 was “not knowingly violated”.

In his reply, the former prime minister assures the court that he was not informed about the court order on the evening of May 25th.

Khan pleaded to the court to end the contempt proceedings against him as he had not deliberately violated any order of the Supreme Court.

It may be noted that the government moved the SC against Khan for violating the court’s direction regarding his earlier sit-in in Islamabad.

