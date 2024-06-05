Contempt case: SC rejects Mustafa Kamal’s apology

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected the apology tendered by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal in contempt case for his recent remarks against the judiciary, ARY News reported.

As per details, a three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard the contempt of court case against Kamal and Faisal Vawda.

Kamal had submitted an unconditional apology for his remarks against the judiciary, but his plea seeking an immediate acceptance of his apology in the contempt case was rejected by the top court.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the MQM-P leader why he made statements against the judiciary if he had no intention of undermining its authority.

The court also asked Kamal to explain why he held a press conference and made statements about the judiciary.

The court issued notices to TV channels for airing controversial press conferences by Kamal and Faisal Vawda and sought a response from PEMRA on the matter.

The Attorney General stated that the court will not tolerate any disrespect towards the judiciary and that TV channels should not allow their platforms to be used for contemptuous statements.

The court adjourned the hearing until June 28 and asked the parties to submit their responses.

Yesterday, Kamal submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, where he stated that he holds the highest respect for the judges of the top court and could not even imagine undermining the authority and reputation of the judiciary.

“I apologise unconditionally for my statement regarding the judiciary, especially at the press conference on May 16. I seek forgiveness from the honourable court and leave myself at the mercy of the court,” he stated in an affidavit.

The Supreme Court (SC) had issued contempt of court notices to independent Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan MNA Mustafa Kamal over anti-judiciary rhetoric.

The apex took suo moto notice of press conferences held by Senator Faisal Vawda and Kamal wherein they demanded evidence of interference in the judiciary.

The top court then issued notices to both leaders and asked them to submit their response before the court.

Vawda, Kamal Presser

In a presser, Senator Faisal Vawda criticized the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges. “15 days have passed but no details were shared by the IHC judges to support the claims of alleged interference,” the Senator said in response to the IHC judges’ letter, alleging interference in the judicial affairs by the security agencies.

“Accusing someone will not work, the evidence will have to be given in the court,” Fasisal Vawda said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The former federal minister asked the IHC judge Babar Sattar to bring evidence of interference and. He also demanded the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to interfere in this matter.

He was of the view that the country should be protected from external and internal conspiracies, adding that process of targeting state institutions should be stopped.

A day after Vawda’s presser, Kamal also addressed a press wherein he demanded the implementation of dual citizenship law across all institutions of the country.