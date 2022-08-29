Contempt notice: SHC bars ECP from action against PTI leaders

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking action in a case pertaining to the contempt notice issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the SHC has barred the electoral watchdog from making final decision on contempt notice issued to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using contemptuous remarks.

During the hearing, Asad Umar’s counsel – Anwar Mansoor – argued that Section 10 of Election Commission Act 2017 is unconstitutional. “ECP is not a court of tribunal,” he said, adding that Article 204 of the Constitution does not apply to the electoral watchdog.

After hearing the arguments, the high court issued notices to Election Commission and Attorney General (AG).

It also directed the ECP to continue the investigation but refrain from taking final decision until the court’s orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Secretary General Asad Umar challenged a contempt notice from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Sindh High Court (SHC), terming it unconstitutional.

In a petition filed before the high court, the PTI general secretary said that the contempt notice served to him on August 19 was against the Constitution and the ECP should be stopped from taking action until the high court decides on the matter.

On August 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry.

According to details, the ECP has issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan, Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudry and ordered them to report themselves or via an attorney to the ECP to submit their answer to the notice on August 30.

