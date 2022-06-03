Contempt of court plea filed against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and others members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Friday.

The petition was filed by Judicial Activism in SC’s Lahore Registry. The petition pointed out that the Supreme Court had ruled in March 2021 with reference to the Senate that elections should be fair and transparent.

According to the petitioner, the Supreme Court had ruled that elections should be fair and transparent with the use of modern technology.

“However, such technology has not yet been utilised in elections,” the petition stated, adding that several letters have been written in this regard but no action has been taken yet.

The petitioner regretted that no action has been taken against those involved in corruption and rigging in the elections so far. The petition asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and other ECP officials.

Earlier in March 2021, the apex court suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is empowered to take all measures, including the use of the latest technology, to hold free and fair elections and curb corrupt practices under Article 218 of the Constitution.

