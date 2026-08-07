Convert Kuwait Visa into Residency - Know The Rules

KUWAIT CITY: Hundreds of expatriates have had their applications to convert visit visas into residency permits rejected after failing to meet the conditions set out in a recent ministerial decree, a security source said.

The source said large numbers of expatriates submitted applications at residency affairs departments across Kuwait’s six governorates, believing the decision applied to all applicants. However, many applications were rejected because they did not comply with the eligibility requirements, while others remain under review pending approval by the competent authorities.

According to the source, the conversion of visit visas into residency permits under Articles 17, 18, 20, 22 and other categories is not available to all expatriates or all nationalities. Each application is subject to specific criteria and requires approval from the Director General of the General Department of Residency Affairs, while some categories also require clearance from senior officials at the Ministry of Interior.

Residency affairs departments in the six governorates receive applications based on the applicant’s registered address before forwarding them electronically to the Director General after verifying compliance with the ministerial decision.

Family reunification category

The source explained that the first category covers expatriates who meet the requirements for family reunification, including a minimum monthly salary of KD 800.

Eligible residents may convert visit visas for:

Wives

Sons under the age of 18

Daughters under the age of 21

Applicants must also pay a KD 150 conversion fee, health insurance charges and residency stamp fees for Article 22 (family/dependent residency).

Other eligible cases

The second category covers certain humanitarian and exceptional cases, including expatriates who do not meet the salary or university degree requirements.

Under these provisions:

Parents may bring children under the age of five if the mother already holds valid residency in Kuwait.

A husband may apply to bring his wife if her previous residency expired less than one year ago, subject to payment of the required fees and approval by the Director General of Residency Affairs.

Work permit conversion restricted

The source stressed that visit visas for spouses and children cannot be converted into Article 18 work permits.

Conversion from a visit visa to a work permit is limited to specific categories, including individuals who entered Kuwait on visit visas issued by government ministries, public authorities or government institutions, provided they possess higher academic qualifications or technical specializations.

The provision also applies to domestic workers and similar categories in accordance with the applicable regulations.

In addition, expatriates who entered Kuwait on a work visa, started residency procedures and then left the country involuntarily for no more than one month may return on a business visit visa and complete the conversion to a work permit.

The source added that converting a business visit visa into a work permit is permitted only under specific regulations and requires approval from senior Ministry of Interior officials.

The source emphasized that all applications remain subject to the discretion of the Director General of the General Department of Residency Affairs, as well as the needs of Kuwait’s labor market and the conditions stipulated in the ministerial decree.