Convicted man casually walks out of court and nobody notices him

A video of a convict casually walking out of the courtroom during the hearing of his case in the United States is going viral on social media.

The viral video saw the defendant Joey Watts – convicted of aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm – easily leaving the Grant County Courthouse in Arkansas.

According to Deputy Prosecutor Norman Frisby, Joey Watts had threatened a woman with a shotgun at his home a shotgun while at his home on November 29, 2018.

He was sentenced to 36 years – 10 years for the assault charge and 26 years for possession of firearm – imprisonment.

However, he was arrested later. They arrested three others for allegedly helping him escape.

