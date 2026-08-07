Cooper Hoffman and Nico Parker have officially confirmed their romance, nearly a year after the pair sparked dating speculation with a cozy appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hoffman – who is the son of late Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and costume designer Mimi O’Donnell – revealed details of their relationship in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that he and Parker, 21, first met while working together on Maude Apatow’s directorial debut, Poetic License, in 2024.

Although the pair connected while filming the movie, Hoffman said they did not officially begin dating until several weeks after production wrapped.

“But, we didn’t officially start dating until a few weeks after filming, when she came to New York to meet my mom [costume designer Mimi O’Donnell], and I asked her to be my girlfriend,” Hoffman told the outlet. “It was very sweet.”

The couple first fueled romance rumors publicly at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where they were photographed spending time together at the PEOPLE/EW and Shutterstock studio. At one point, the pair cuddled puppies together, with Hoffman jokingly telling Parker, “No, we’re not getting a dog.”

Their relationship developed while the actors were working on Poetic License, a college comedy directed by Apatow. The film follows two college seniors and a mature woman auditing their poetry class, with Hoffman portraying Ari and Andrew Barth Feldman playing his longtime friend Sam.