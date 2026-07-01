KARACHI: A fire broke out at the Cooperative Market located at Regal Chowk in Karachi’s Saddar area on Wednesday, rescue officials told ARY News.

According to rescue authorities, the fire started on the second floor of the market after a battery exploded.

A fire brigade vehicle reached the scene and launched an operation to extinguish the fire.

Later, rescue officials confirmed that the fire had been brought under control. They said the blaze erupted in a shop where batteries were being made.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Rescue officials added that the cooling process is currently underway to prevent the fire from reigniting.

A similar type of incident occurred in January of this year, when a fire broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of the Saddar Cooperative Market.

According to Rescue 1122, the blaze erupted on the fourth floor of a seven-storey building in the Saddar area. Firefighting teams responded swiftly and managed to bring the fire under control, while cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any flare-ups.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said the team took immediate action upon receiving the alert, adding that the timely response helped stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the Cooperative Market.

No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained unknown, and authorities assessed the extent of the damage.

Also Read: 600 shops affected in Saddar Cooperative Market fire: Fire Brigade