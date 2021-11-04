COP 26: UK pledges over £55m to help Pakistan fight climate change

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced over £55 million to help Pakistan tackle climate change as part of the ongoing 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), according to a statement issued by the British High Commission (BHC) on Thursday.

The new funding for climate change in Pakistan is split into three parts, read the statement.

“As global leaders come together for COP26, this is a critical time for Pakistan. It has been ranked the 8th most vulnerable country to climate change, and by 2100, rising temperatures mean 36% of glaciers along the Hindu Kush & Himalayan range will be gone,” it added.

A 5-year climate resilience programme – worth £38 million – will help Pakistan’s poorest communities to protect themselves from the changing climate.

A 5-year water governance programme – worth £15 million – will make water use in Pakistan more sustainable and water access fairer.

An additional £2.5 million to support new ways of attracting much-needed climate investment to Pakistan, including on the development of a Nature Performance Bond. On World Environment Day in June alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan, the UK committed to this.

In this regard, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said: “For Pakistan, climate change could be catastrophic. That is why we are working together on trees and finance, and mobilising leading Pakistani businesses. This £55m new funding will ensure Pakistan becomes more resilient to climate impacts, with more sustainable water use and greater access to climate finance, so improving lives and livelihoods.”

During COP26, the UK has been working with Pakistan on:

A #26For26 campaign to have 26 Pakistani companies commit to halving emissions by 2030 and getting to net-zero by 2050. 29 companies have so far signed up;

Pakistan successfully joined more than 100 countries to pledge to end and reverse deforestation by 2030.

Prior to COP26, the UK had been working closely with Pakistan on climate change, and will provide £7m this year to help the country achieve its climate change objectives.

Earlier this year the UK launched a new programme in Lahore to promote cleaner brick production practices which will help improve air quality, reduce smog and fight climate change.

COP26

COP26 is the largest international event of its kind ever to be held in the UK with more than 25,000 delegates arriving in the city of Glasgow, including world leaders, opinion formers and top businesses. It will work to prevent global temperatures rising above 1.5C and protect our planet and people from the impacts of climate change.

