Prince Charles, PM Imran Khan agree on greater cooperation on climate change

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke by telephone on Tuesday (today) in which they reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between commonwealth nations with the 1.6 million diaspora.

According to the British High Commission in Islamabad, Prince Charles and PM Imran Khan spoke by telephone today.

The statement read that they reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between commonwealth nations with the 1.6 million diaspora at the heart of the relationship.

With less than a week to go until COP 26 – UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Khan agreed on the need for greater global cooperation on climate change and protecting the environment.

Prince Charles congratulated PM Khan on Pakistan’s example on tackling climate change including the 10 billion tree tsunami initiative.

Reiterating the international community’s desire to see stability in Afghanistan, Prince Charles also noted Pakistan’s key role in the region.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!