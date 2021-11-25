Cop arrested over allegedly killing vaccinator in Balochistan

CHAMAN: A policeman on Thursday allegedly opened fire on a vaccinator in Chaman district of Balochistan province, killing him on the spot as the cop was arrested after the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Kasi said that the incident occurred within the remits City police station where a policeman opened fire on a vaccinator killing him on the spot.

“An inquiry into the incident has been finalized and the cop has been found responsible for the act,” he said while identifying the suspected cop as Manzoor Ahmed.

He further shared that a case has been registered against the suspect.

Incidents of vaccinators being attacked in the country have been reported previously and in one such incident, a case was registered against an attack on a polio vaccination team in Haveli Lakha area of Punjab’s Okara District after three people had attacked them while returning from work.

The incident occurred in area Chak Nihal, within the remits of Basirpur area.

According to the first information report, the attackers from the village had refused to get their children administered polio drops.

Police registered the case and said they were going after the attackers to arrest them.