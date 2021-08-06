Ex-cop dies while rescuing child from being hit by train in Lahore

LAHORE: In a heroic effort, a former police official died on Friday after trying to save a child from being crushed by a train in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by Superintendent of Police (SP) City Lahore Hassan Jahangir, the former sub-inspector Siddique, who retired from service last year, died at a railway track while saving a child.

“The child was playing at a railway crossing and was about to be hit by a train when Siddique rescued him and in the entire process lost his life after being crushed by the train,” the cop said while sharing the heroic effort of the cop narrated by the locals.



The SP said that the sub-inspector was on his way to carry out his personal work when the entire incident took place. “We are also looking for the parents of the child who was rescued in the entire effort,” he said.

The sub-inspector Siddique has served at the police department for 38 years and just retired last year, the SP City said adding that he had a good reputation in the department.

The body of the cop has been shifted to a hospital for the medico-legal process.