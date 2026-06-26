BHIMBER: A policeman was killed and another injured after unidentified armed men opened fire on a Forest Department police team in Bhimber district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday, police said.

According to police, the Forest Department team had reached the area after receiving reports that local residents were attempting to encroach on government-owned forest land.

As officials arrived at the site, the suspects opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The slain officer was identified as Head Constable Muhammad Farman, while another police official sustained injuries in the attack.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the attackers. An investigation into the incident is underway.

AJK places JAAC leadership on Fourth Schedule

Earlier, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government placed the leadership and 150 activists of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the AJK Home Department, key leaders including Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Raja Amjad Ali, Anjum Zaman, Raja Saib Javed, Umar Nazeer Kashmiri, Advocate Arbab, Arshad, Najeebullah, Advocate Saad Ansari, Imtiaz Aslam, and Raja Hafeez Babar have been added to the list.

Officials said individuals on the Fourth Schedule will face strict monitoring of their movement and participation in public gatherings. Their financial transactions and other activities will also be placed under close surveillance. The notification makes regular reporting at the relevant police stations and monitoring by security agencies mandatory for all listed persons.