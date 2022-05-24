Cop killed during police crackdown in Lahore

LAHORE: A Lahore constable Kamal Ahmad was killed during a raid by a police team at the residence of a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in Lahore’s Model Town C-Block, ARY News reported quoting Lahore police.

According to DIG Operations Chaudhry Sohail, the cop was martyred as a result of a bullet fired from a rooftop during a police crackdown in Model Town. Police have taken two people into custody.

The FIR was also registered under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 324 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

پنجاب پولیس کا ایک اور سپوت کانسٹیبل کمال احمد فرض کی ادائیگی میں فائر لگنے سے شہید۔

لاہور پولیس نے کانسٹیبل کو شہید کرنے والے ملزمان کو فوری طور پر گرفتار کرلیا. pic.twitter.com/111iDoCgwn — DIG Operations Lahore (@DIGOpsLahore) May 24, 2022

The deceased police officer leaves behind three sons and two daughters.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan took notice of the incident and declared that Kamal Ahmed’s killers are “Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and his followers.”

گالیاں برسانے والوں نے گولیاں برسانا شروع کردی ہیں، بے گناہ پولیس اہلکار کمال احمد کے سینے میں لگی گولی ثبوت ہے کہ عمران خان دہشتگرد ہے، یہ بات ثابت ہوگئی ہے کہ یہ کوئی سیاسی سرگرمی نہیں، پرامن مارچ چاہتے ہی نہیں تھے۔ ’خونی مارچ ہوگا‘ کے اعلانات کرنے والوں سے بلکل حساب لیں گے۔ — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) May 24, 2022

Police crackdown on PTI leaders

Police on late Monday night launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across Punjab ahead of “Azadi March” set to being on May 25 (tomorrow).

The raids were conducted at houses of different PTI leaders including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

The development comes hours after PTI’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference, warned the government against using force to stop the “Azadi March”, set to begin on May 25.

Raids were also conducted in Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Daska, Jaranwala, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Rajanpur, Vehari, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Kabirwala, Sheikhupura, Mian Channo, Wazirabad and others areas for the arrest of PTI leaders and workers.

‘Crackdown to push country into anarchy’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the raids on houses of the party leaders in Punjab, Islamabad and Karachi, saying a peaceful protest was the right of all citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said: “Peaceful protest is the right of all our citizens. The brutal crackdown on PTI leaders and workers in Punjab & Islamabad has once again shown us what we are familiar with – the fascist nature of PMLN when in power.

