Cop martyred, 12 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred, while 12 individuals sustained injuries in a blast near a mosque situated on Kuchlak Road in Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, an Eagle Squad official embraced martyrdom while 12 people including five security personnel were injured.

The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.

The province has witnessed a surge in terrorism activities of late.

In February, at least 12 people were killed and 25 injured in a blast outside a political party’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin region.

Separately, at least 12 people were killed and several injured in a blast that occurred near the JUI-F election office in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah.