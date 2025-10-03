Cop martyred, 7 injured in Peshawar blast targeting police vehicle

PESHAWAR: A police constable was martyred and seven others, including civilians, were injured after a remote-controlled bomb targeted a patrolling police van in the Garhi Qamardin area of Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR registered by the police, the van was on routine patrol when the explosion occurred. Three police officers and four civilians sustained injuries in the attack.

The FIR further stated that ball bearings were recovered from the blast site, confirming the use of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted that was detonated remotely.

A state funeral was held for Constable Muhammad Sajjad, who lost his life in the line of duty. The funeral took place at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, with full official honors.

The ceremony was attended by senior civil and military leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ali Babakhel, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr. Mian Saeed, officers from the Pakistan Army, and other high-ranking police and civil officials. Police officers paid rich tribute to the martyred constable for his bravery and sacrifice.

Speaking at the ceremony, a senior police official vowed, “The blood of our martyr will not go in vain,” reaffirming the state’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and continuing the fight against terrorism.