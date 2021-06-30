Cop martyred as bandits open fire on APC in Ghotki operation

GHOTKI: One policeman was martyred while another got injured during an operation against bandits in the Katcha area of Ghotki on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

According to details, the outlaws opened fire on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during the operation, as a result of which one cop was martyred while another got injured.

The police said they have called in reinforcements from different police stations to conduct the operation against the bandits.

The martyred cop was identified as Abdul Rehman. His funeral prayers will be offered at the district police headquarters.

Last month, two policemen were killed in an anti-bandit operation in the Garhi Tegho area of Shikarpur district. Seven other policemen, including two SHOs, were injured in the shootout between the outlaws and police.

During the police operation, the robbers put up fierce resistance and fought with heavy weapons. Armed men also damaged the armored personnel carrier.