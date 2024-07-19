Cop martyred as police check post attacked in Mardan

MARDAN: In a tragic incident, a police constable was martyred and two others were injured when a police check post came under attack in Takht Bhai, Mardan, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the injured officers were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for further treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, paying tribute to the martyred constable, Omar Nabi, and praying for the recovery of the injured.

He praised the bravery of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, saying they had written a history of courage in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) released a report revealing the number of terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2024 so far.

Read more: KP witnessed 273 terror attacks in 2024: CTD report

According to the report, this year 273 terrorist incidents occurred in the province, targeting 118 policemen.

The report highlights that as many as 1,433 operations were carried out in 2024 so far in which 322 terrorists were arrested and 124 were killed.

Furthermore, 55 terror attacks were failed including two suicide attacks planned in Peshawar, the report revealed.

Terrorists of Mohsin Qadir, Sanata, TTP Gandapur Group, Tipu Gul, Zarar Group and other groups were killed.