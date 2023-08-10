Cop martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman accompanying the polio vaccination team was martyred when unidentified miscreants targeted him in Miryan area of the Bannu district, ARY News reported.

According to police, the lower head constable (LHC) Kamran Khan was on the security duty with polio workers in Akhundkhel area when he came under the attack.

Kamran received serious bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, said police.

Later, the martyred cop was laid to rest at a graveyard in his ancestral Lalozai Surani village.

On August 1, two cops were martyred as unknown gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in Quetta’s suburban area.

The volunteers — two women — in the polio vaccination teams remained unhurt, said police.

Taking notice of the unfortunate incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policemen.

The chief minister termed the incident a conspiracy against the healthy future of the children.