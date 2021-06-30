WATCH: ‘Hero’ cop rescues children from burning train station

A cop is being hailed as a hero after a video showed him rescuing two children from a huge fire that broke out at a London train station.

A shocking video posted to social media platforms shows the chaos which ensued as people rushed to evacuate the station.

Insane scenes as explosion rips through Elephant & Castle Station in Central #London 👀 pic.twitter.com/WJSAw2NKon — CAM (@CAM0zUK) June 28, 2021



Mothers were seen carrying babies out of the buildings which has caught fire. Seconds later, a brave cop was seen rushing out of the burning building with two young children.

The kids are seen clutching to the officer in terror and he runs down the steps away from the blaze.

The video has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the cop for saving the lives of the children.

“Heroic @metpoliceuk Police Officer Rescues Two Children From Elephant And Castle Explosion. Policing is more than dealing with crime, it’s much more than that. #Hero,” one user said.

Another wrote, “A police officer carrying two children to safety at Elephant & Castle fire this afternoon. Thank you for your service.”