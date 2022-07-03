Cop tortures labroer in Larkana

LARKANA: A cop tortured a laborer who was selling his vegetables on a pushcart in Larkana, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The policeman grabbed the laborer’s collar and tried to beat him by pushing him to the ground. Meanwhile, a passerby citizen made a video that went viral on social media.

The policeman said that the seller of potatoes and onions was told not to stand on the road while the laborer said that the policeman tortured him for not paying extortion.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfraz Nawaz Sheikh took notice of the incident and suspended the policeman.

