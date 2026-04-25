Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on April 25, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala.

Refined new copper continues to command a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.

Globally, copper prices retreated slightly on April 24, 2026, with the benchmark falling to around $5.98 per pound (roughly $13,180–$13,300 per tonne on LME), down about 0.86–1.57% in the latest session amid Middle East uncertainties and profit-taking. Over the past month, copper has still gained roughly 8%, and it remains up about 23–24% year-on-year, supported by strong industrial demand and green energy trends.

Copper Rates in Pakistan – April 25, 2026

High-quality Millberry scrap copper — the most actively traded grade — is holding steady at Rs. 5,500 per kg. Refined new copper, which offers higher purity for industrial and manufacturing use, trades at a clear premium and is generally quoted between Rs. 5,800 and Rs. 6,200+ per kg, with rates often slightly higher in industrial hubs like Karachi and Lahore. Standard or mixed copper scrap shows wide variation, typically falling in the range of Rs. 2,100 to Rs. 3,500 per kg depending on quality and region. Local prices continue to carry a premium due to import duties, logistics costs, taxes, steady domestic demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the prevailing USD/PKR exchange rate around 279.

International Copper Prices – Global Update (April 25, 2026)

The international benchmark price is currently around $5.98 per pound, reflecting a modest daily decline. The 3-month LME copper contract is trading near $13,000–$13,300 per tonne range. Over the past month, copper has posted gains of roughly 8%, while standing strongly higher year-on-year. Using an approximate exchange rate of 279–280 PKR per USD, the international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,680 – 3,750 per kg before any import-related costs or local markups. Analysts expect copper to trade around $6.19 per pound by the end of this quarter and $6.81 in 12 months, driven by long-term fundamentals in electrification and renewable energy.

Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026

Copper, often called “Dr. Copper,” acts as a real-time indicator of global industrial and economic health. Rising or stable prices typically signal robust manufacturing, infrastructure investment, and growth in green energy sectors. The current levels balance short-term corrections with powerful long-term drivers like supply constraints and surging demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, data centers, and power grid modernization.

In Pakistan, copper price changes directly influence costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable installations, and profitability in scrap recycling. The metal’s pivotal role in the global energy transition ensures strong sustained demand ahead.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s exceptional electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it indispensable across industries. It forms the backbone of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in homes, offices, factories, and grids. The electric vehicle sector drives massive new demand — a typical EV uses far more copper than a conventional vehicle, primarily in motors, batteries, and charging systems.

Renewable energy projects rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, and energy storage. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers boost consumption through high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Around 80% of all copper ever mined remains in use today due to excellent recycling, helping maintain long-term supply stability as demand grows.

Summary

High-quality Millberry scrap copper in Pakistan is stable at Rs. 5,500 per kg. Internationally, the benchmark stands at approximately $5.98 per pound, reflecting recent softness but strong year-on-year gains.