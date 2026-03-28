Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate - March 28, 2026

Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on March 28, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to command a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.

Globally, copper prices have softened in recent sessions, with the benchmark around $5.44 per pound (or roughly $12,000 per tonne on LME), down about 0.27% in the latest trading amid a 7.78% monthly decline, though still up roughly 6.79% year-on-year. Below is the full update with local and international rates, and why copper remains a critical metal in 2026.

Copper Rates in Pakistan – March 28, 2026

Copper Type Price per kg (PKR) Market Notes High-Quality Millberry Scrap Rs. 5,500 Most actively traded grade Refined New Copper Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+ Higher purity Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap Rs. 2,100 – 3,500 Wide variation

International Copper Prices – Global Update March 28, 2026

Benchmark Current Level Recent Change (approx.) Spot / Nearest Futures $5.44 per pound -0.27% (latest session) LME 3-Month Copper ~$12,195 per tonne Soft 30-Day Performance Down ~7.78% — Year-on-Year Change Up ~6.79% —

The recent correction comes after a strong rally earlier in 2026 that saw prices hit all-time highs near $6.58 per pound in January. Analysts expect copper to trade around $5.49 per pound by the end of this quarter and $6.23 in 12 months, supported by long-term fundamentals despite near-term softness.

Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026

Copper, often called “Dr. Copper,” acts as a real-time indicator of global industrial and economic health. Rising prices typically signal robust manufacturing, infrastructure investment, and growth in green energy sectors. The current pullback follows earlier gains driven by supply concerns, while longer-term drivers like electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, data centers, and power grid modernization continue to underpin demand.

In Pakistan, copper price changes directly influence costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable installations, and profitability in scrap recycling. The metal’s pivotal role in the global energy transition ensures strong sustained demand ahead.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s exceptional electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it indispensable across industries. It forms the backbone of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in homes, offices, factories, and grids. The electric vehicle sector drives massive new demand — a typical EV uses far more copper than a conventional vehicle, primarily in motors, batteries, and charging systems.

Renewable energy projects rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, and energy storage. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers boost consumption through high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Around 80% of all copper ever mined remains in use today due to excellent recycling, helping maintain long-term supply stability as demand grows.