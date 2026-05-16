Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on May 16, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to command a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.

Globally, copper prices have shown volatility in recent sessions, with the benchmark trading around $6.23 per pound (roughly $13,700+ per tonne on LME) after a daily decline of about 5% in the latest trading. Despite short-term corrections, prices remain strongly higher year-on-year, driven by robust demand from green energy, EVs, and industrial recovery.

Copper Rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2026

High-quality Millberry scrap copper — the most actively traded grade — is holding steady at Rs. 5,500 per kg. Refined new copper, which offers higher purity for industrial and manufacturing use, trades at a clear premium and is generally quoted between Rs. 5,800 and Rs. 6,200+ per kg, with rates often slightly higher in industrial hubs like Karachi and Lahore. Standard or mixed copper scrap shows wide variation, typically falling in the range of Rs. 2,100 to Rs. 3,500 per kg depending on quality and region. Local prices continue to carry a premium due to import duties, logistics costs, taxes, steady domestic demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the prevailing USD/PKR exchange rate.

International Copper Prices – Global Update (May 16, 2026)

The international benchmark price is currently around $6.23 per pound, reflecting recent daily fluctuations. Over the past month, copper has posted modest gains, while remaining significantly higher year-on-year. Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,800 – 3,900 per kg before any import-related costs or local markups. Analysts expect copper to trade in the $6.36 range by the end of this quarter and around $7.00+ in 12 months, supported by long-term fundamentals in electrification and renewable energy.

Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026

Copper, often called “Dr. Copper,” acts as a real-time indicator of global industrial and economic health. Rising or stable prices typically signal robust manufacturing, infrastructure investment, and growth in green energy sectors. The current levels balance short-term market corrections with powerful long-term drivers like supply constraints and surging demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, data centers, and power grid modernization.

In Pakistan, copper price changes directly influence costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable installations, and profitability in scrap recycling. The metal’s pivotal role in the global energy transition ensures strong sustained demand ahead.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s exceptional electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it indispensable across industries. It forms the backbone of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in homes, offices, factories, and grids. The electric vehicle sector drives massive new demand — a typical EV uses far more copper than a conventional vehicle, primarily in motors, batteries, and charging systems.

Renewable energy projects rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, and energy storage. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers boost consumption through high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Around 80% of all copper ever mined remains in use today due to excellent recycling, helping maintain long-term supply stability as demand grows.

Summary – Copper Rates Today (May 16, 2026)

High-quality Millberry scrap copper in Pakistan is stable at Rs. 5,500 per kg. Internationally, the benchmark stands at approximately $6.23 per pound, reflecting recent volatility but strong overall momentum.

For the most accurate real-time quotes, check local scrap dealers (especially in Karachi), major metal markets, or trusted sources like Hamariweb, ARY News commodity updates, Trading Economics, LME, and COMEX data.

Copper continues to be one of the most strategic industrial metals in 2026 — tracking both local and global trends is essential in this dynamic market.