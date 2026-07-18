KARACHI: As of today, July 18, 2026, high-grade Millberry scrap copper stays strong at around Rs 5,500 per kg in most of Pakistan’s largest cities (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala). Purified new copper comes at a premium and can be priced from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,200+ per kg depending on the supplier and product quality.

In the international markets, copper remains buoyant amidst global industrial demand with the benchmark hovering near $6.22-$6.29 per lb (or approximately $13,500-$13,700 per tonne in LME), bolstered by green energy development and recovering industrial output.

Current rates seem due for minor correction owing to inventory adjustments and broader economic cues. Current Copper Rates in Pakistan – July 18, 2026 High quality Millberry scrap (a favorite of recyclers and industrialists) is priced at roughly Rs 5,500 per kg throughout major cities. New purified copper, which is preferred for high electrical grade applications due to its purity, continues to maintain its premium from anywhere Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,200 per kg, with quotes being stronger in Karachi and Lahore. Mixed/average scrap copper varies significantly from Rs 2,100 to Rs 3,500 per kg, with specific local conditions dictating pricing.

This rise in domestic rates is largely attributed to import tariffs, transportation, taxes, demand from the wiring industry, electrical projects, construction, and the existing exchange rate.

International Copper Prices – Global Overview (July 18, 2026)

The global market benchmark price of copper has hovered near the $6.22-$6.29 range for the past few sessions with 3-month LME futures remaining in a favourable trading position. Copper has registered positive returns on a year-over-year basis as industrial demand continues to be the key driver. Based on the current exchange rate of approximately 280 Pakistani Rupees per USD, this benchmark international price would be the equivalent of Rs 3,800-3,950 per kg (excluding taxes, freight and local margins).

The markets expect copper to trade in a $6.30-$6.40 range in the near future, with the metal forecast to exceed $7 per kg within the next 12 months due to persistent demand from the green energy sector and recovering manufacturing.