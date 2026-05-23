Copper Rate Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Price- May 23, 2026

Hunting for the latest copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on May 23, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is currently available at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg across key cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper maintains a higher value, generally quoted from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg based on quality, vendor, and area.

On the world stage, copper prices demonstrated positive movement, with the benchmark reaching around $6.35 per pound (about $13,700+ per tonne on LME) after a daily increase of roughly 1.4%. This reflects solid gains over the past month and a strong year-on-year performance fueled by industrial needs and clean energy expansion.

Copper Rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2026

High-quality Millberry scrap copper — the preferred grade in the market — remains firm at Rs. 5,500 per kg. Refined new copper, known for superior purity in industrial applications, carries a noticeable premium and is typically priced between Rs. 5,800 and Rs. 6,200+ per kg, especially in busy centers like Karachi and Lahore. Standard or mixed copper scrap displays broad differences, usually landing in the Rs. 2,100 to Rs. 3,500 per kg bracket according to condition and locality. Domestic rates stay elevated because of import tariffs, shipping expenses, taxes, reliable local requirements in electrical and building fields, and the existing USD/PKR exchange level.

International Copper Prices – Global Overview (May 23, 2026)

The global benchmark price sits near $6.35 per pound, showing a healthy daily advance. The 3-month LME copper futures are positioned in a strong zone. Recent weeks have delivered decent growth, with impressive year-on-year improvement. Converting at roughly 280 PKR per USD, the base international level equals about Rs. 3,900 – 4,000 per kg prior to duties, transport, and domestic adjustments. Experts anticipate copper trading near $6.35 by quarter close and climbing toward $7.04 over the next 12 months, backed by core strengths in power transition and manufacturing.

Why Copper Rates Matter in 2026

Copper, famously known as “Dr. Copper,” functions as an immediate gauge of worldwide industrial and financial conditions. Steady or climbing prices often point to active production, major building projects, and progress in sustainable power areas. Present figures balance short-term shifts with powerful structural forces such as limited supplies and rising needs from electric vehicles, renewable power, battery systems, data hubs, and updated electricity networks.

In Pakistan, movements in copper rates directly shape expenses for electrical cables and wiring, building scheme costs, solar and clean power setups, and earnings in scrap and recycling operations. This metal’s central position in worldwide power transformation guarantees firm future requirements.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s remarkable electrical flow, rust protection, and recycling ability make it vital in numerous fields. It serves as the core for electrical wiring, power lines, engines, and converters in residences, workplaces, plants, and supply systems. The electric vehicle industry creates huge fresh requirements — a standard EV needs much more copper than regular cars, mainly for engines, batteries, and charging units.

Clean power initiatives depend strongly on copper for solar panel links, wind turbine parts, and storage units. Building applications include strong plumbing tubes, roofs, and germ-resistant parts. Electronics, 5G systems, and AI data centers raise usage via fast cabling and boards. Notably, around 80% of all copper ever extracted stays active today because of superior recycling, aiding steady supply even as needs expand.