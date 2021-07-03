Cornea transplant at Lahore hospital lights up 3 blind boys’ world

LAHORE: Three boys of varying ages have had their vision restored after successful cornea transplant surgeries at Lahore’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

This was the first time that cornea surgeries were successfully performed at the health facility.

Professor Huma Kayani performed the procedure on the three boys aged 14, 17 and 20.

Also Read: ‘BLACK FUNGUS’ ROBS SOME IN INDIA OF THEIR EYESIGHT

The United States (US) donated three corneas to the hospital’s Ophthalmology Department.

Professor Kayani said the deserving persons underwent the procedure free of cost.

Also Read: LAHORE STUDENT DEVELOPS ‘WALK EYE’ DEVICE TO HELP VISUALLY IMPAIRED PEOPLE MOVE WITHOUT STICK