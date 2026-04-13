Cornershop honors Asha Bhosle's legacy

Rock Band Cornershop paid heartfelt homage to Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle following her sudden death.

After the tragic news, the English rock band posted a touching tribute on X and Instagram, stating Asha’s music had “helped us throughout all our good and difficult times.”

Tjinder Singh noted a heartfelt note, “The world and all India grieve today. We don’t know whether a candle has gone out or has been lit, such was the stature of Asha Bhosle”.

A member of a rock band further wrote, “They say she liked cricket and in that respect she had a great innings, which equalled exactly that of her equally revered sister Lata Mangeshkar.

He continued further, “during those years few have reached the ability to be loved in so many languages and dialects, and even fewer have reached so many with the astonishment of heart that her songs gave us”.

Tjinder added, “we say goodbye, with all grace, to Sadhi Rani, Our Lady that helped us throughout all our good and difficult times”.

For those unversed, the legendary Indian singer died on Sunday, April 12, of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92. Cornershop’s 1997 hit track, Brimful of Asha, was inspired by Asha, with the lyrics paying tribute to Bollywood soundtracks.