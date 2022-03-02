Pakistan to honour health workers with Civil Awards

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to honour the corona healthcare workers with civil award over their services in coronavirus pandemic, quoting health ministry sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The corona healthcare workers will be awarded one-time Civil Award over their services, sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

According to sources, the health workers will be honoured with civil awards on March 23 to recognize their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The healthcare workers from the provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be nominated for their services in the health sector, sources said.

The federal government will invite nominations from provinces and finalize names for civil awards, sources said.

The nominated health workers will be given civil awards after final approval from the president, sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that hundreds of the workers of healthcare sector including doctors, nurses and paramedics have lost their lives in the line of duty after Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan since February 2020.

