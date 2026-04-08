Coronation Street star Paul Seed dies aged 78 after cancer battle

Paul Seed, the actor and award-winning director known for his work on Coronation Street and the original House of Cards series, has died at the age of 78 following a battle with cancer.

His passing on March 7 was confirmed in an obituary published by The Guardian, marking the end of a decades-long career that spanned acting, directing and stage work.

Seed first gained recognition on British television with roles in popular series including Z Cars, Softly Softly, Doctor Who and Coronation Street, where he portrayed the priest Father Harris. His character notably appeared during the baptism of Gail Tilsley’s son, Nick, making him a memorable part of the soap’s history.

While his on-screen appearances earned him early attention, Seed went on to build an even more influential career behind the camera. After completing the BBC’s directors’ course in the late 1970s, he transitioned into directing, where he found critical acclaim.

He went on to helm a number of notable television dramas, including A Rather English Marriage and Just William, both of which earned him BAFTA awards. His work on the 1990 political thriller House of Cards proved to be a defining moment in his career, helping shape one of Britain’s most iconic TV dramas.

Actor Sir Tom Courtenay paid tribute to Seed, highlighting his creative instincts and the impact he had on those he worked with.