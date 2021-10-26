Coronavirus claims six lives in Pakistan, 572 new cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Coronavirus viral disease has claimed six more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking overall death toll to 28,392, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 572 more people were infected with the virus, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the disease to 1,269,806.

Pakistan reported less than 10 coronavirus deaths in a day for the second consecutive day. The country reported a coronavirus positivity ratio of below 2 percent for the 11th consecutive day.

A total of 42,096 samples were tested in last 24 hours, out of which 572 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.35 per cent, the NCOC said.

At present, there are over all 24,196 active cases in Pakistan and 1,614 critical patients have been admitted in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

As many as 310 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, overall 1,217,218 patients have regained health so far.

Overall death rate in the country has been estimated 2.2 pct, while the ratio of recovered Covid-19 patients has been 97.8 pct, according to the figures shared by the NCOC.

Pakistan has fully vaccinated 38,596,890 people till now, while in last 24 hours 383,426 more persons were added to the fully vaccinated population of the country.

The country has administered first dose of Covid vaccine to 68,666,464 people, while in last 24 hours 361,718 more people were vaccinated, according to the figures shared by the NCOC.

Pakistan on Saturday announced a milestone of administering over 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began in Feb this year.

“Pakistan administers its 100 millionth Covid vaccine dose,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said in a Twitter post yesterday.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!