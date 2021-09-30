Coronavirus claims 39 more lives, infects 1,742 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 39 more deaths during the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, lifting the overall number of fatalities to 27,729.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 1,245,127 after the emergence of 1,742 fresh cases.

Statistics 30 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,635

Positive Cases: 1742

Positivity %: 3.30%

Deaths : 39

Patients on Critical Care: 3768 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 30, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 52,635 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 1,742 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.30 percent.

3,768 patients are still said to be critical across the country, while 1,169,566 have regained their health.

On the other hand, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in a meeting had decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.

Addressing the press conference flanked by SAPM on health Dr Faisal Sultan, NCOC chief Asad Umar had said it has been decided to relax restrictions from October 1 (Friday) in eight cities where forty percent population aged fifteen and above have been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!