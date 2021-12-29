Coronavirus outbreak leads to delay in Final Fantasy XVI release

Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida announced that the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI game has been delayed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The statement by the game producer was tweeted on Twitter.

He stated that there were complications that led to the game release getting pushed back.

He stated that there were complications that led to the game release getting pushed back.

They produced said that he had planned to give an update regarding the upcoming later this year but was not able to keep that promise due to the fact that there were complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the game’s release to be pushed back.

Naoki Yoshida mentioned that the gaming series, which will be released on PlayStation 5, has made a team that comprises “talented creators” from all over the world.

He further stated that the workforce had to be decentralized by allowing the employees to work from home. He added that the increasing cases of the virus are making it difficult for them to stay in touch with the company’s office in Japan’s capital Tokyo which is causing delays and procurement of their assets from partner’s in return.

The producer expressed optimism of the situation getting better next year and the break will make them make improvements regarding the games’ aspects. He added that when it comes to different aspects of their projects.

Naoki Yoshida further mentioned that there are plans of revealing a project by spring next year.

He issued an apology to the fans that were await to know about the updates regarding Final Fantasy XVI and thanked them for their patience as they focus on collective regarding its development.

